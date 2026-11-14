undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class in Writing, Reading, and Life
By Brian Tanguay,12 days ago
Before George Saunders turned his attention to literature he studied engineering at the Colorado School of Mines. Engineers are fascinated by the way things work. In his latest book, A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life, Saunders takes the reader on a under-the-hood tour of seven short stories written by four Russian masters of the form: Anton Chekhov, Leo Tolstoy, Ivan Turgenev, and Nikolai Gogol. Saunders pops covers, opens panels, and traces wiring to show how these stories work, and why they still resonate with readers.