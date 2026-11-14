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Calumet Township Trustee launches Dial-A-Ride
By Crusader Staff,13 days ago
Free door-to-door transportation connects Calumet Township residents with essential services. With a tentative start date of November 16, residents of Calumet Township can call 219-880-4030 for the new Dial-A-Ride service, announced Calumet Township Trustee Tai Adkins. The free door-to-door transportation service will connect Calumet Township residents to grocery stores, medical...
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