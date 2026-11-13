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Spotlight: Made in the Shade Bucks County
4 days ago
Each room in your house has its own personality and purpose, so choose your window treatments accordingly. For example, if you are looking to buy shades for your kitchen, try sheer shades or light-filtering shades to let more light in. On the other hand, if you are decorating your bedroom, room darkening cellular shades are the best way to provide privacy and less light filtration. And then there's the fashion side of it. Your living room, for instance, might be the spot in your house that should pop.