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Thanksgiving in Bali 2026: Where to Celebrate With Friends and Family
13 days ago
Thanksgiving 2026 falls on Thursday 26 November, and this year you can celebrate Thanksgiving in Bali at Jemme and Kilo Kitchen in Seminyak, The Cafe at The Mulia in Nusa Dua, Café Smörgås in Sanur, Ina Ré in Canggu, Noema Resort in Pererenan and Bali Beach Glamping in Tabanan. Between them there’s a classic set menu, a fusion menu for two, a four-night hotel buffet, a turkey dinner with a kids’ rate, a Friendsgiving feast, a neighbourhood market with a long table dinner and a beachside dinner you can turn into an overnight stay, with options running from 25 to 29 November.