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Nocturnal 2 Review: A Brief Flicker of Brilliance
By Yusuf Haroon,13 days ago
Nocturnal 2, developed by Sunnyside Games, drops you into the forgotten island city of Ytash. This Metroidvania tells the story of a land that has burned itself out. The game hands you a fire sword and asks you to bring the fire back. The setup and atmosphere are well thought out for a Metroidvania. It delivers for a few hours and then unfortunately burns out.