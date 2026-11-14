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Qasim Ali on the Shift from Software Engineer to Product Engineer in the Age of AI
By Plugged In Podcast,12 days ago
AI is changing software engineering at a pace that can make it difficult to separate lasting improvements from industry hype. For Qasim Ali, a software engineer at UK-based Ecclesiastical Insurance, the question is not simply how quickly AI can generate code. It is how teams can use these tools to deliver better systems without surrendering the judgment, security and accountability that reliable software demands.