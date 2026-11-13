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PlateCraft’s Live Fire Experience Ends With Collaborative Dinner By and For Attendees
By Editorial Staff,8 days ago
Last week marked year four of PlateCraft, a Chef to Chef Experience, hosted by Club + Resort Chef and Cullasaja Club (Executive Chef Scott Craig, WCMC, CCCD) in Highlands, N.C., with additional support from neighboring Highlands Country Club (Executive Chef Angel Herrera). Like the annual Chef to Chef Conference, PlateCraft...