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Trump signs new law giving a Missouri museum national recognition
By Simon Heit,11 days ago
America’s National Churchill Museum in Fulton, Missouri, received National Historic Landmark status when President Donald Trump signed H.R. 1945 on November 10, 2026. The White House announced the action following congressional approval of the legislation. The designation covers the institution at Westminster College, including the Winston Churchill Memorial previously...
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