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Charles County Board Of Education Honors Five Outstanding Staff Members At November Meeting
By Charles County Public Schools,13 days ago
LA PLATA, Md.–The Board of Education of Charles County honored five outstanding staff members at its Nov. 10 meeting. Among those honored were Ellen Dobry, registration secretary at Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School, Elliot Lopez, science teacher at Westlake High School, Alisha Ortman, a kindergarten instructional assistant at Indian Head Elementary School, I’laina Savoy, the attendance secretary at Billingsley Elementary School and Shelbi Warren, a Theodore G. Davis Middle School instructional assistant.
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