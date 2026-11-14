undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Trenton Cusic Has Something To Prove As He Steps Up For Patuxent
By Zachary Kimmel,13 days ago
LUSBY, Md. — Trenton Cusic believes Patuxent basketball has something to prove, and he wants to be part of changing how others view the program. “The biggest thing we have to do is show people that we can actually do this,” Cusic told The BayNet. “A lot of people just associate us with not being good and having no chance. We really have to prove to these people that we do have a chance.”
1