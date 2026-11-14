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Gov. Moore Announces $1.5 Million Initiative To Expand Home-Based Child Care Across Maryland
By Office of the Governor,13 days ago
NOTE: The Office of the Governor shared the following press release:. ANNAPOLIS– Governor Wes Moore and the Maryland Department of Labor today announced the launch of the Home-Based Child Care Expansion Program, a $1.5 million competitive grant initiative designed to tackle the biggest barriers working parents encounter while looking for child care by increasing the number of licensed, home-based providers operating in underserved neighborhoods and at unconventional hours.
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