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Greg Sankey Moved Ole Miss at Oklahoma to Sunday Under a Forfeit Threat. Next Saturday's Schedule Shows Why Norman Exploded.
By Larry Norris,13 days ago
Across four chaotic hours Friday evening, a nationwide FAA ground stop caused by air traffic control communications trouble froze team charters from coast to coast and forced athletic departments to improvise on the fly. Once departures resumed at 7:15 p.m. CT, every grounded Power 4 road team in the country except one figured out how to make its Saturday kickoff.