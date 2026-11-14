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From above: Photos reveal devastation caused by back-to-back historic floods in southwestern Colorado
By Cheney Orr,13 days ago
Southwestern Colorado was struck by two historic floods in just over a week, devastating communities across the Four Corners region, particularly Pagosa Springs, Durango and Archuleta County. From above, the landscape tells the story of the floods. Rivers have carved new channels through communities, washed away roads and bridges, inundated homes and businesses, and left stretches of the landscape blanketed by mud and debris.
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