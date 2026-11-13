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Pelicans evaluating possibilities after trade request from Dejounte Murray, who recently rebutted criticism on social media
By Andy Backstrom,11 days ago
The New Orleans Pelicans are evaluating potential trade opportunities for Dejounte Murray after a trade request from the All-Star guard, the team announced Friday. The news comes the same week the 30-year-old Murray rebutted criticism on social media with since-deleted posts, one of which reportedly featured profanity. The Pelicans are 4-8 this season, including 1-8 in the games Murray has appeared in.