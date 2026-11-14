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UCLA Gained 27 Yards While Ty Dieffenbach Was in the Locker Room. Five Completions and Three Interceptions Saved 10-0.
By Larry Norris,12 days ago
For almost a full quarter of game clock in the Pasadena rain Friday night, No. 4 UCLA had to play like a team down to its third quarterback. With 35 seconds left in the first half and the Bruins leading 10-0, senior transfer Ty Dieffenbach took a hit from Illinois defensive lineman Carter Janki while throwing incomplete, landed awkwardly on his non-throwing arm and walked gingerly to the locker room with an elbow injury.