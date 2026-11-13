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The 49ers Score a Touchdown on 84.6 Percent of Their Red-Zone Trips. Dallas Has Allowed 20 Points in 16 Straight Games.
By Larry Norris,7 days ago
Every time Kyle Shanahan's offense gets inside an opponent's 20-yard line this season, the field goal unit might as well keep its helmets on the bench. Through eight games, the 7-1 San Francisco 49ers have turned 22 of their 26 red-zone possessions into touchdowns, an NFL-best 84.6 percent clip that leads second-place Philadelphia (72.7 percent) by nearly 12 percentage points.