undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
New report: Hawaiʻi healthcare job vacancies reduced 20%, showing workforce investments delivering results
13 days ago
Healthcare Association of Hawaiʻi’s fourth Healthcare Workforce Initiative Report shows continued improvement in Hawaiʻi’s healthcare workforce, with unfilled patient-care positions — excluding physicians — decreasing from 14% in 2024 to 11% in 2026. Among the 34,001 healthcare professions surveyed this year, 3,739 remained open...
1