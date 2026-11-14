undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Former Wildcats and current fans react to Kentucky narrowly escaping historic loss vs. Northern Arizona
By dholbrook,13 days ago
Lukasz Obrzut, Goose Givens, and an angry BBN react to Kentucky’s nail biting win over Northern Arizona. We all know BBN loves this program. There is a sunshine-pumping group out there; there is a pessimistic group out there, but through thick and thin, they show up and watch. Many fans are ready to see some changes after beating Northern Arizona by 1, but what do the former players think?
2