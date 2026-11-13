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Bobby Bode to Fill In for Spencer Hyde at In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals
By Drag Illustrated,8 days ago
Funny Car driver Spencer Hyde will be stepping out of the seat of the Head General Contractors and Engineering Funny Car for the final race of the 2026 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season. Bobby Bode will replace Hyde for the In-N-Out NHRA Finals, November 12-15 at In-N-Out Burgers Pomona Dragstrip. Hyde is currently ninth in the Mission Foods Drag Racing Series standings, 35 points behind Daniel Wilkerson in eighth place.