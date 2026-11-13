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El Paso nonprofit to host 31st annual Thanksgiving food giveaway for local families
10 days ago
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As the holiday season approaches, a longtime El Paso nonprofit is preparing to distribute Thanksgiving food baskets to families facing food insecurity through their annual holiday giveaway. Operation H.O.P.E. (Helping Other People Endure), a volunteer-based organization that has served the Borderland since 1995, will...