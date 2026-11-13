undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Richard Gadson, Gaige Herrera Set for Teammate vs. Teammate Showdown in Pomona
By Drag Illustrated,9 days ago
There’s a whole lot on the line at this weekend’s In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals for Pro Stock Motorcycle teammates Richard Gadson and Gaige Herrera. The pair of Vance & Hines standouts are racing not only for a championship this weekend at the famed In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, but also for two event wins on a unique weekend for both Gadson, the reigning world champ and points leader, and Herrera, who won back-to-back world titles in 2023 and 2024.