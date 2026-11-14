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Jennie Garth, top executives and award-winning trial attorney headline LA Times Studios Inspirational Women Summit in Santa Monica
By Michelle Edgar,13 days ago
Actress, entrepreneur and author Jennie Garth, Angel City Football Club CEO Amy Taylor, award-winning trial attorney Maro Burunsuzyan and beauty entrepreneurs Chriselle Lim and Sarah Gibson Tuttle were among the prominent voices taking center stage Thursday as the sixth annual LA Times Studios Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards brought a full day of panel discussions and an evening awards dinner to the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows.