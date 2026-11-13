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Independence community mourns death of off-duty firefighter Sarah Longest
8 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The city of Independence and the Independence Fire Department (IFD) are mourning the loss of Sarah Longest, a firefighter who died while off-duty. According to the announcement, Longest joined the IFD in March 2025. She served as a HazMat Technician in the department's HazMat crew, as well as a member of the Peer Support Team. Longest was also a Good and Welfare Trustee for IAFF Local 781.