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KDE Plasma 6.9 Finally Allows XWayland To Run On-Demand, New Wobbly Windows Presets
13 days ago
This Week in Plasma is out with its latest issue following a week of exciting developments toward the KDE Plasma 6.9 desktop. Most exciting this week, KDE Plasma 6.9 will now only load and start XWayland when needed. Up to now XWayland would still be running even if no apps were using it but now for Plasma 6.9 all the work is complete where XWayland can be properly loaded on-demand.