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DC Weather: A chilly and blustery Saturday while Sunday brings less wind
By Storm Alert Weather,13 days ago
WASHINGTON (7News) — This weekend we are feeling the coldest air of the season. In fact, the last time we had high temperatures in the low 50s was back in late March. Saturday starts with sunshine, but clouds will build through the day. Highs will reach the lower 50s, while northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph—and gusts up to 30 mph—make it feel brisk. Around D.C., temperatures may feel closer to the upper 40s in the afternoon.
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