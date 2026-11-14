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40th annual Hartford Christmas Parade steps off at 3 p.m.
By Judy Steffes,13 days ago
Hartford, WI – Time to bundle up and head out to Hartford, Wi, today for the 40th annual Hartford Christmas Parade. There are 100 entries in this year’s parade which steps off at 3 p.m. and heads south down Main Street. If you can’t make it watch a live broadcast at Washington County Insider on Facebook. Gerry Schnorenberg, president of Museum 53027, was selected by the Hartford Chamber to be the honorary Grand Marshal of this year’s parade.
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