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The Best Fair Isle Sweaters I’ve Found This Year (+ Some Winter Holiday Adjacent Ones Too)
By Emily Henderson,13 days ago
I’m in a bit of a “cozy sweater with festive skirt” phase, which I’ll show you soon (think wool on top, sequins on the bottom), obviously for parties, not around the house. So today is the upper half, some of which you have seen (the fair isle sweaters are killing it this year) and a few new ones that are fantastic for all winter long (not just for the holidays).