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Why The DR650 Might Be The Most Reliable Dual-Sport Ever Built
By Abhik Das,13 days ago
Dual-sport motorcycles have to survive a harder life than ordinary road bikes, with hours winding out their engines on highways, crawling through trails with little airflow to cool things down, inhaling dust, and occasionally ending up lying on their sides. Thus, long-term durability gets a new meaning in how well these cycle parts tolerate miles and years of abuse. But even the strongest candidates need evidence beyond reputation alone. A genuinely durable dual-sport not only should survive serious mileage, but it also has to remain straightforward to maintain and repair, both periodically as well as trail-side. And Suzuki has been the king of this for generations of riders.