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Adventure Motorcycles Built For Riders Who Actually Use Them
By Jito Tenson,13 days ago
Born out of necessity, adventure motorcycles have rightfully earned the title "Swiss Army Knife" of the motorcycling world and the definitive one-bike garage option. These machines pack the raw power riders crave from a performance bike, deliver a riding posture and ergonomics that don't tax your body, and offer plenty of comfort features and rider aids. While they stray from the textbook definition in many ways today, as long as they serve their purpose with limit-free capability, ADVs remain the ultimate do-it-all motorcycle. For riders who want to use an adventure motorcycle as intended, here are 10 options to try.