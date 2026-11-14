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The 400-HP Infiniti That BMW M340i Buyers Keep Ignoring
By Damian Adams,13 days ago
The Infiniti Q50 left showrooms after the 2024 model year, which makes this a used-car story. It is also a puzzling one. The Red Sport 400 packs 400 horsepower from a twin-turbo V6, topping the BMW M340i's 382 horsepower on paper and undercutting it on price today. Yet when sport sedan shoppers build a shortlist, the Infiniti rarely survives the first cut. Some of that is deserved, and some of it is habit. Here is how a discontinued underdog stacks up against the sedan most buyers choose instead.