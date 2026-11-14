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Meet The Trans Am 455 HO V8 Pontiac Loyalists Still Worship
By Nathaniel Ehinger,13 days ago
Lower compression was supposed to mean lower expectations. As the muscle-car business began to adjust to changing fuel requirements and tighter emissions standards, buying a performance car increasingly meant paying for a reputation that the engine could no longer support. Pontiac’s engineers apparently disliked that arrangement, because their response involved 455 cubic inches, serious cylinder heads, and enough torque to make surrender feel premature.