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What’s Working: What happens when AI bots take over landscaping? An Aspen company finds out
By Tracy Ross,13 days ago
Jeff Margulies says it was right around this time last year when, as the owner of Good Earth landscaping and maintenance in Aspen, he started “tickling the bots.”. No, he wasn’t getting flirty with a Russian operative on Facebook. He was using Claude AI to help streamline his business. The “bots” work inside AI add-ons he’s built to enhance his company software, Aspire.