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KINGFROMHEAVEN’S ‘VLLIE’: THE 27-TRACK STATEMENT THAT PROVES THERE’S NO BOX BIG ENOUGH FOR THE POP ICON
By Logan,12 days ago
From hip-hop to Afrobeats, R&B to singer-songwriter records, KingfromHeaven delivers a genre-defying musical experience that has fans and critics wondering what could possibly come next. In a music industry where artists are constantly searching for their next big moment, KingfromHeaven may have just created one of his own. With the...