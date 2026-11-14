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Public notice: Foreclosure of liens
13 days ago
UNDER JUDGMENT OF FORECLOSURE OF LIENS FOR DELINQUENT LAND TAXES. In the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, Case No. 26TF04-0114, Connie Durbin, Knox County Treasurer v. Grace Knott, aka Grace O. Knott, et al. Judgment has been rendered in the above captioned case for taxes, assessments, interest, penalties, and costs (plus any additional taxes, assessments, interest, penalties, and costs, or other charges due and payable as of the date of confirmation of sale), against certain real property bearing Permanent Parcel No. 66-05899.000, commonly known as 112 Wooster Avenue, Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050, the legal description for which may be found in Plaintiff’s Complaint, a copy of which is available from the office of the Knox County Clerk of Courts, 117 E. High St., Mount Vernon, OH 43050. The Knox County Auditor’s Fair Market Value of the property is One Hundred Thirty Three Thousand Seven Hundred Twenty Dollars and 00/100 ($133,720.00) for Parcel No. 66 05899.000. The said judgment orders the property to be sold by the Sheriff of Knox County, Ohio for no less than One Hundred Thirty-Five Thousand Two Hundred Twenty Dollars and 00/ 100 ($135,220.00). The Sheriff will therefore sell the property to the highest bidder to pay such judgment. The Sheriff’s Sale will be an online auction held at https: //knox.sheriffsaleauction.ohio.gov at 10:00 A.M. on December 4, 2026. In the event the said property does not receive a sufficient bid, it shall be re-offered for sale at the same time and website on December 18, 2026, for an amount sufficient to satisfy the judgment on said parcel. Terms: 10% of purchase price but not less than $500.00 on day of sale with balance in 30 days or upon receipt of Sheriff’s Deed, whichever is later. Payment method is check, money order, or bank check only.
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