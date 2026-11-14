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Wahbi reveals the secret behind Morocco's five goals and identifies what Morocco are missing
By Karim Malim,13 days ago
Morocco's head coach made no secret of his delight with his players' performance on Friday evening at the Mohammed V Sports Complex in Casablanca, in the third round of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. He stressed that his players had executed many of the instructions the technical staff worked to instil in training, particularly the continuous pressing, the attacking intensity and the presence inside the penalty area.