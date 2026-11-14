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Pitso Mosimane's blunt take on Bafana Bafana's 'pretty football' after Kenya draw leaves AFCON qualification hanging by a thread
By Samuel Nkosi,13 days ago
Bafana Bafana entered Friday's 2027 AFCON qualifier at the Orlando Amstel Arena with significant momentum following back-to-back victories. The qualifying campaign had started brightly with a 2-1 win over Guinea and a convincing 5-0 demolition of Eritrea, but the Harambee Stars proved a far more stubborn obstacle. Despite South Africa controlling the tempo and possession throughout the contest, they were unable to convert their territorial advantage into a third consecutive competitive win under Pitso Mosimane.