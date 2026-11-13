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Longwood Wraps Up Season at NCAA Southeast Regional
9 days ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Longwood cross country wrapped up its 2026 season Friday at the NCAA Southeast Regional, competing against a deep field of teams from across the region at Milliken Research Park. The women's team finished 29th in the 6K with 832 points, while the men placed 30th in the 10K with 911 points. Junior Sophie Farley led the women with a 97th-place finish in 21:36.0, while junior Andrew Hathaway paced the men with a 142nd-place finish in 32:02.0.