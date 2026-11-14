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Pitso Mosimane fumes over question on his decision to bench Mbekezeli Mbokazi: 'Now you choose who must play'
By Samuel Nkosi,12 days ago
South Africa’s journey toward the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations hit a significant speed bump on Friday as they were held to a 2-2 draw by a resilient Kenyan side. Tactically, Mosimane opted to maintain consistency in his defensive line by starting Olwethu Makhanya and Ime Okon as his preferred centre-back pairing.