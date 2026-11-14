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Jurgen Klopp urges Germany to embrace "exceptional" quality after Nations League victory over Serbia
By Donny Afroni,13 days ago
Germany took a significant step toward the Nations League quarter-finals on Thursday night, comfortably dispatching Serbia 3:1 on the road. Reflecting on the dominant display, Klopp insisted that his players must start recognising their own potential as they continue to evolve under his leadership. The result leaves Germany in a strong position in their group, shifting the focus to a high-stakes final fixture in Berlin.