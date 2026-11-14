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Benni McCarthy identifies tactical trend hindering Lyle Foster’s pursuit of Bafana Bafana goalscoring record - 'Most teams play inverted wingers'
By Samuel Nkosi,12 days ago
The evolution of tactical systems in the modern game has fundamentally altered the role of the traditional centre-forward, according to South Africa’s greatest-ever marksman. Speaking after Kenya’s recent 2-2 draw against Bafana Bafana in a 2027 AFCON qualifier, Benni McCarthy elaborated on why scoring has become a more complex...