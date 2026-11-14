undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Inter star Francesco Pio Esposito sets incredible record as Italy’s most efficient goalscorer in history
By Yosua Arya,13 days ago
Esposito has officially written his name into the Italian football history books. The 21-year-old has established the best goals-per-minute ratio ever recorded for the Italy national team. The Inter striker has been in sensational form on the international stage, netting nine goals in just 14 appearances for his country. That includes his two goals during the Azzurri’s 3-1 comeback victory over France at the San Siro.