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Relebohile Mofokeng masterclass not enough to see Bafana Bafana over the line against Benni McCarthy's Kenya
By Sinolwetu Tompela,9 days ago
In a contest defined by tactical shifts and rapid transitions, Relebohile Mofokeng emerged as the definitive creative fulcrum for South Africa. Operating in the half-spaces between Kenya’s defensive and midfield lines, the young playmaker provided the cerebral spark that Bafana Bafana needed to break down a resilient Harambee Stars setup. His ability to manipulate the tempo of the game allowed South Africa to maintain 62% possession and constantly threaten the final third.