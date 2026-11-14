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Mamelodi Sundowns star speaks out on lack of game time - 'You just have to focus on what you want'
By Sinolwetu Tompela,13 days ago
The transition to the senior squad has proven difficult for Gomolemo Kekana following his promotion ahead of the 2025/26 campaign. Despite arriving with a burgeoning reputation as one of the country's most elite prospects, the midfielder has found his path blocked by a star-studded Mamelodi Sundowns roster. The internal battle for starting spots has limited his appearances under Miguel Cardoso, sparking intense speculation about his future with the Tshwane giants.