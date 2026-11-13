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Woods adds Wooten to 2027-28 Norfolk State Women’s Basketball Class
By Alysse Scripter, Assistant AD for Athletic Communications,10 days ago
NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk State women's basketball head coach Jermaine Woods has announced the signing of Natalya Wooten, a 5-10 combo guard from South County High School in Lorton, Va. Wooten will join the Spartans for the 2027-28 season. "We're excited to welcome Natalya to the Spartan Family," Woods...