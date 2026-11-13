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Marion County Commissioner Race Could Face Automatic Recount
10 days ago
A closely contested Marion County commissioner race remains in recount territory as election officials continue processing ballots from the November 3 general election. Unofficial results have shown incumbent Commissioner Colm Willis and challenger Maria Hinojos Pressey separated by a very narrow margin. A November 11 update reported Willis leading by just 59 votes, making an automatic recount likely if that margin remains when results are finalized.
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