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Salem City Council Takes Up Proposed Restrictions on AI Data Centers
10 days ago
The future of large artificial intelligence data centers in Salem is facing an important decision as city officials consider how the facilities should be regulated. The Salem City Council has been reviewing whether existing city zoning regulations allow AI and hyperscale data centers. The issue has drawn considerable public attention because of concerns involving electricity demand, water use, land development and the potential impact on surrounding neighborhoods.
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