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Best of Patriots on WEEI: Is Vrabel taking shots at his players?
By Audacy via player.amperwavepodcasting.com,,13 days ago
The best Patriots conversations of the week from The Greg Hill Show, Jones & Keefe, and Rich & Ken with Ted Johnson. Is there an issue in the Pats locker room? Mike Vrabel seems to be taking shots at unnamed players. Can New England bounce back in Germany against the Lions? Would they have been better off with Stefon Diggs than AJ Brown?