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What If?… The Seahawks Can Rattle the Rookie Quarterback
By Seahawks Booster: Hawkra Studios,13 days ago
Our Seattle Seahawks head to Las Vegas on Sunday to face the Raiders, and Vegas will start a rookie quarterback in his first NFL start after trading Kirk Cousins away. Klint Kubiak is on the opposing sideline against his former boss, so we look at how Mike Macdonald's defense can handle Brock Bowers and a first-time starter. On offense, Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price could be the way to take the pressure off Drew Lock before the bye week. Is this linking up to be a huge game for the Seahawks' ground attack? From there we play a this-or-that game...