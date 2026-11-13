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November 17, 2026 Joint Finance, Human Resources & Community Services Committee Meeting
10 days ago
FINANCE COMMITTEE (Mr. Corrigan, Chair) Resolution Accepting Gifts for the Month of October (EXHIBIT 1) Resolution Authorizing Tax Advance (EXHIBIT 2) Resolution to Accept Grant from the McGregor Foundation for Senior Programming (EXHIBIT 3) Resolution to Authorize Purchase of Motion Picture Film Cleaning and Digitization Equipment for the Cleveland Public...