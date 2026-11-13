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Longview Port Strikes Tentative Deal With Nutrien for $1 Billion Fertilizer Terminal
By Brian Cook,8 days ago
A stretch of Port of Longview waterfront that has sat empty since 1989 could soon see development of a potash export terminal. The Port of Longview and fertilizer giant Nutrien have outlined tentative agreements to build a potash export terminal at Berth 4, a deal that could bring between $500 million and $1 billion in private investment to the Cowlitz County waterfront.
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